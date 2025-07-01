Spencer Brown excited to play in Bills' new Highmark Stadium for one main reason
The Buffalo Bills' new stadium will feature plenty of modern amenities for fans, but there's one player-friendly attribute that stands out above everything else.
When discussing the team's new gameday home, which will open in 2026 across the street from the current complex, starting right tackle Spencer Brown was quick to mention the playing surface.
"I can't wait for grass. It's going to be awesome," said Brown during an appearance on retired Bills' center Eric Wood's Centered On Buffalo Podcast.
Unlike the current Highmark Stadium, which opened with Astroturf in 1973 as Rich Stadium, the new field will feature a natural grass surface, which has become preferred by the players' association due to safety concerns.
In 2024, the NFL saw 17 of its 32 teams play their home games on synthetic surfaces, including the Bills who use a product from the A-Turf Titan company.
TRENDING: Bills' fourth-quarter theme song made Josh Allen-Hailee Steinfeld wedding playlist
Meanwhile, SCG Fields is creating Buffalo's future field, which will reportedly be one of only two in the NFL to employ a special grass-growing technology that includes a combination of hydronic heating, grow lights, sub-air technology, and irrigation.
The stadium, which is about 12 months away from opening for business, is structurally complete, but there's still plenty of work to be done.
RELATED: Watch 2 Bills’ offensive linemen eagerly sneak around in new Highmark Stadium
"It looks incredible," said Brown. "It's cool driving to work every single day and seeing how far they've come. And the best part about it, I think, is when we're actually out on the grass for practice, you can see the new stadium."
While excited for the state-of-the-art facility set to house the Bills well into the future, Brown, who signed a four-year contract extension in 2024, hopes to make a few more memories during the old barn's last dance.
RELATED: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell patronizes Bills' fans at 'topping out' event
"The first one that always came to mind was when we beat the Patriots, my rookie year, the perfect game in the playoffs at home," said Brown. "But just a lot of good memories. I know the fans will be crazy all year long. Hopefully, we've got some good football games lined up for them.”
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —