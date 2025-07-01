Bills Central

Spencer Brown excited to play in Bills' new Highmark Stadium for one main reason

The Buffalo Bills' new stadium will be only one of two in the NFL to use a special technology that has Spencer Brown excited

Ralph Ventre

Bills Spencer Brown lines up for the next drive during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 23, 2024.
Bills Spencer Brown lines up for the next drive during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Sept. 23, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills' new stadium will feature plenty of modern amenities for fans, but there's one player-friendly attribute that stands out above everything else.

When discussing the team's new gameday home, which will open in 2026 across the street from the current complex, starting right tackle Spencer Brown was quick to mention the playing surface.

"I can't wait for grass. It's going to be awesome," said Brown during an appearance on retired Bills' center Eric Wood's Centered On Buffalo Podcast.

Unlike the current Highmark Stadium, which opened with Astroturf in 1973 as Rich Stadium, the new field will feature a natural grass surface, which has become preferred by the players' association due to safety concerns.

In 2024, the NFL saw 17 of its 32 teams play their home games on synthetic surfaces, including the Bills who use a product from the A-Turf Titan company.

TRENDING: Bills' fourth-quarter theme song made Josh Allen-Hailee Steinfeld wedding playlist

Meanwhile, SCG Fields is creating Buffalo's future field, which will reportedly be one of only two in the NFL to employ a special grass-growing technology that includes a combination of hydronic heating, grow lights, sub-air technology, and irrigation.

new stadium for the Buffalo Bills
The new stadium for the Buffalo Bills is being built on the east side of Abbott Road in Orchard Park. Highmark Stadium and practice facility is on the west side of the street on May 27, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The stadium, which is about 12 months away from opening for business, is structurally complete, but there's still plenty of work to be done.

RELATED: Watch 2 Bills’ offensive linemen eagerly sneak around in new Highmark Stadium

"It looks incredible," said Brown. "It's cool driving to work every single day and seeing how far they've come. And the best part about it, I think, is when we're actually out on the grass for practice, you can see the new stadium."

While excited for the state-of-the-art facility set to house the Bills well into the future, Brown, who signed a four-year contract extension in 2024, hopes to make a few more memories during the old barn's last dance.

RELATED: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell patronizes Bills' fans at 'topping out' event

"The first one that always came to mind was when we beat the Patriots, my rookie year, the perfect game in the playoffs at home," said Brown. "But just a lot of good memories. I know the fans will be crazy all year long. Hopefully, we've got some good football games lined up for them.”

Tommy Doyle TD
Jan 15, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Tommy Doyle (72) catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter of the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Home/News