'X-factor' that could immediately threaten Bills' AFC East supremacy

The Buffalo Bills were tormented by an AFC East QB for nearly 20 years, but is there another one set to emerge?

Ralph Ventre

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen avoids New England Patriots Daniel Ekuale and breaks Jeremiah Pharms Jr. 's attempted tackle to gain several yards on a carry during first half action at Highmark Stadium where the Buffalo Bills hosted the New England Patriots in Orchard Park on Dec. 22, 2024.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen avoids New England Patriots Daniel Ekuale and breaks Jeremiah Pharms Jr. 's attempted tackle to gain several yards on a carry during first half action at Highmark Stadium where the Buffalo Bills hosted the New England Patriots in Orchard Park on Dec. 22, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tom Brady is long gone, but, understandably, residual effects remain from the trauma he caused Buffalo Bills' fans for two decades.

While it's clear that the Bills now rule the AFC East, having won five consecutive division titles with NFL MVP Josh Allen at the controls, there's a suggestion that the New England Patriots have something brewing with second-year quarterback Drake Maye and new head coach Mike Vrabel.

Heading into 2025, the Patriots, and not the floundering Miami Dolphins, are being viewed by some in the mainstream as the more serious threat to the Bills' supremacy.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton identified "the biggest X-factor that could affect each division race for the upcoming term," and the Patriots were his focus. For the AFC East, Moton listed "Josh McDaniels' Play-Calling Impact on Patriots QB Drake Maye."

Along with Vrabel, McDaniels has returned to New England where he's had great success as an offensive coordinator, albeit with Brady as the quarterback. The twice-failed head coach will attempt to develop a young intriguing talent.

Drake Maye
Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) works on handing off the ball during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"Josh McDaniels has been fired twice as a head coach, but he's a far better offensive coordinator. ... the longtime play-caller fielded the No. 6-scoring offense with Mac Jones under center in 2021. ... Returning for his third stint as the Patriots' offensive coordinator, McDaniels has a quarterback in Drake Maye who's more athletic and has a stronger arm than Jones. So, New England can be creative with its offensive designs. ... Considering what McDaniels did with Jones and an average supporting cast, he could help Maye make a significant second-year leap with this personnel group. If so, the Patriots will be the biggest threat to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East." — Moe Moton

Maye was solid in his first appearance against the Bills as a rookie — 24-21 loss at Highmark Stadium. The No. 3 overall draft pick went 22-of-36 passing for 261 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 30 yards. Maye's overall rookie totals were rather pedestrian, specifically his 15:10 TD:INT ratio and his 6.7 yards per pass attempt.

The "what if" scenario of Maye and McDaniel raising the offense to a playoff caliber unit may be another year or two away from coming to fruition.

The 2021 example, with Jones at quarterback, however, proved out to be a somewhat fluky outlier. Not to mention, the Bills defeated those Patriots, 47-17, in a playoff game.

Josh Allen pass
Jan 15, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes the ball around the pressure of New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy (93) and middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) during the first half in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

