Is Curtis Samuel playing today? Buffalo Bills WR status set for playoff game

Heading into the Divisional Round matchup against the Denver Broncos, the Buffalo Bills find themselves short-handed at the wide receiver position.

Gabe Davis and Tyrell Shavers both suffered a torn ACL during the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, leaving them dangerously thin at the position. Rather than look to an outside option, the Bills elected to call up Mecole Hardman and activated Curtis Samuel from the IR.

Samuel hasn't played since their Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to an elbow injury, but would give them an ideal veteran option if he's able to play. With the game a mere hours away, the question is whether he can suit up or not.

Will Curtis Samuel play vs. Broncos?

Buffalo got good news with Samuel, who was able to take part in practice three times this week. He's listed as questionable, but ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Bills expect him and star defensive tackle Ed Oliver to play.

Bills activated WR Curtis Samuel and DT Ed Oliver from Injured Reserve and both are expected to play Saturday at Denver. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2026

Bills fans can breath easier when the inactive list is announced 90 minutes prior to the game, but it appears as though Samuel will give them the help they need.

Curtis Samuel had success against the Broncos last time he faced them

Samuel was a star during the Bills' win over the Broncos in the Wild Card game last year. He hauled in all three of his targets, recording 68 yards and a touchdown.

In their three playoff games, he had six receptions on eight targets for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Those aren't No. 1 wide receiver numbers, but similar output could be exactly what Josh Allen and the offense need to stay on track this weekend.

Samuel has typically done damage in the slot, and as good as the Broncos are on defense, this is the one area they're susceptible. That's just one more reason to be excited to see Samuel take the field in Denver.

