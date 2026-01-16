Bills address injury issues by elevating WR, RB for Saturday's road test vs. Broncos

The Buffalo Bills used their two allotted gameday elevations on offensive reinforcements for their January 17 divisional round road test against the Denver Broncos.

With injuries creating the need, the Bills called up veteran wide receiver Mecole Hardman and reserve running back Frank Gore Jr. from the practice squad. They are eligible to dress for Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff as a result.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (12) scores the winning touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during overtime in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Hardman adds a fifth body to Buffalo's injury-depleted receiving corps. The Bills were left with only three wide receivers on their active roster in the aftermath of the wild-card road win over Jacksonville as Gabe Davis and Tyrell Shavers landed on Injured Reserve due to ACL tears.

Gore Jr., the son of legendary rusher Frank Gore, made his NFL debut in the January 11 playoff victory. With running back Ty Johnson's availability in question for the second week in a row, Gore may see RB3 reps again. He played four offensive snaps, making one six-yard catch in the 27-24 win.

Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore Jr. (20) runs the ball against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Bills' remaining WRs

While elevating Hardman off the practice squad, Buffalo also activated wide receiver Curtis Samuel and defensive tackle Ed Oliver off IR.

Samuel, who hasn't appeared in a game since November 16, joins Khalil Shakir, Brandin Cooks and Keon Coleman as wide receivers on the Bills' active roster. Those four along with Hardman comprise the quintet that Buffalo will deploy on Saturday in Denver.

Hardman carries plenty of postseason experience from his time with the Kansas City Chiefs. The three-time Super Bowl champion has 393 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns over a 14-game sample, including the walkoff TD reception in Super Bowl LVIII.

Samuel made two touchdown catches for Buffalo in last year's postseason. He burned the Broncos for a 55-yard scoring play before finding the end zone again against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) catches a pass, turns and runs to the end zone for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson? Gore? Or both?

It doesn't look good for those hoping Johnson can return to action against Denver. Still feeling the effects of the ankle injury he suffered in the January 4 regular season finale, the versatile running back practiced on a limited basis on Thursday in what was a repeat of last week's activity.

Even if Johnson proves able to play on Saturday, the Bills could go with four active running backs. Gore, who led the team in rushing this past summer, can provide insurance behind the banged-up veteran.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) carries the ball defended by New York Jets cornerback Tre Brown (30) during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

