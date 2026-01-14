Bills suddenly need forgotten WR 'in right head space' with season on line vs. Broncos

It's easy to forget that wide receiver Curtis Samuel is still under contract with the Buffalo Bills.

Samuel has only seven catches all season, and he hasn't appeared in a game since November 16. Exercising roster gymnastics, the Bills buried the veteran on Injured Reserve as he dealt with elbow and neck issues.

Fortunately, the 29-year-old Samuel, who has made only six appearances this season, is ready to return when the Bills need him most.

Buffalo has only three healthy wide receivers on its active roster after Gabe Davis and Tyrell Shavers suffered season-ending injuries in the January 11 wild-card win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bills designated Samuel to return from Injured Reserve, along with defensive tackle Ed Oliver, on Monday. The wide receiver was a full participant at Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

"I'm excited. Just taking it one day at a time and just trying to catch up with the game," said Samuel.

With the Bills needing a wide receiver to fill one of their current roster vacancies, it's presumed Samuel will be the choice for the January 17 divisional round road game against the Denver Broncos. Since Buffalo has an early 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday, the team must make a decision by the end of business on Friday.

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"We're gonna take it one day at a time. Just try to get myself in the right head space," said Samuel when asked if he plans on playing this weekend.

The forgotten veteran sounds like someone salivating at the idea of returning to game action, but he's likely not looking to step on any toes.

Past postseason contributions

Samuel made his postseason debut last year with the Bills, making at least one reception in all three games along the way. He scored touchdowns in the wild-card round — a 55-yarder against the Broncos — and AFC Championship Game.

Although it's only his second go-round in the playoffs, Samuel understands the stakes.

"If you lose, you go home. Of course, we don't want that. Just been getting myself in the right mental space. Get my body right. Prepare to be just great at practice," said Samuel.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) catches a pass, turns and runs to the end zone for a touchdown during a wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rapport with QB Josh Allen

Samuel has spent two full seasons as part of the Bills' program. He's had plenty of opportunities to work with quarterback Josh Allen both in competitive practice and game settings.

When the wide receiver returned to training camp after missing some time due to a hamstring this past summer, Allen noticed Samuel's presence.

"It's a little bit of juice. The shiftiness, the quickness that he has when the ball's in his hands," said Allen.

Samuel seems confident that he'll be able to show that "juice" if called upon Saturday.

"I've been playing for a long time. I know my body. As long as I'm able to fly around without thinking about any injuries, or any stuff I'm dealing with, I think I'm pretty much ready to go," said Samuel.

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) does a toe drag tap as he catches a pass for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

