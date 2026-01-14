Josh Allen said what every Bills' fan needed to hear before Saturday's playoff game
The Buffalo Bills' official practice report lists quarterback Josh Allen with foot, knee and right finger injuries, but one would have no idea that's the case from listening to him speak.
With the Bills on a short week, set to visit the Denver Broncos for a Saturday matchup on January 17, Allen fulfilled his media responsibilities one day earlier than normal.
Naturally, the first question he field was about his health.
"I feel good. I feel good. Honestly, I feel better than I have the last few weeks on, it's a Tuesday for us, but on a Wednesday type mindset. I feel good," said Allen.
The 29-year-old field general has been dealing with a banged-up right foot since midway through the December 21 game against the Cleveland Browns. He had the chance to rest it, taking only one snap during the January 4 regular season finale.
In the wild-card road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Allen hit his hand on a helmet and awkwardly twisted a knee during the same second-quarter drive. He was also evaluated for a concussion, but did not miss a snap in the 27-24 win.
Bills need 'Playoff Josh' at full strength
Allen was at his best again during the fourth quarter against the Jaguars, engineering back-to-back touchdown drives to close out the victory. He has the most wins (8) of any starting quarterback remaining in the playoff field.
Over 14 appearances, Allen has built the best postseason touchdown-to-interception ratio in history. He has thrown 26 touchdown passes while being intercepted only four times. The dual threat also has nine career rushing touchdowns in the playoffs, including two last Sunday against the Jaguars.
'Love being out there'
Allen has been the NFL's most durable quarterback since his second season in the league. The reigning MVP is set to make his 137th consecutive start when the Bills visit Denver.
The remarkable streak has required Allen to play through multiples injuries, including a broken left hand in 2024, a shoulder injury in 2023 and a UCL issue in 2022.
"My worst fear as a kid was missing games," said Allen. "Even when I got in trouble my parents would threaten missing a game and not playing in it, and I was like 'Alright, I'll behave.' I just love being out there."
