Bills' starting cornerbacks practice WR drills amid injury wave
For the moment, the Buffalo Bills are down to only three wide receivers on their active roster, and they're seemingly leaving no stone unturned.
With the Bills prepping for their January 17 divisional round road game against the Denver Broncos, starting cornerbacks Christian Benford and Tre'Davious White were seen running through pass-catching drills with the wide receivers at Wednesday's practice in Orchard Park.
WROC TV reporter Thad Brown captured about 15 seconds of the men at work on video, subsequently sharing it on X.
The clip begins after wide receiver Curtis Samuel finishes his rep. White takes the next one followed by running back James Cook and Benford.
Not new for White
Providing legitimate perspective to the situation, Brown noted he "wouldn't read anything into this," and "it's likely vets just working on ball skills."
Appearing on the Up & Adams Show, White confirmed as much.
"I do that [WR drills] all the time. I do that all the time," said White with excitement.
White proceeded to compare himself to Percy Harvin in terms of wide receiver skill set.
Depleted WR corps
Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Brandin Cooks are the Bills' lone three active wide receivers. They'll certainly want a fourth, and likely a fifth, available for gameday.
Samuel, who has been designated to return from Injured Reserve, could soon be added to the 53-man roster. Practice squad WRs Mecole Hardman and Kristian Wilkerson are eligible for gameday elevations.
"Obviously, not an ideal situation, but I still trust that room completely," said Bills' quarterback Josh Allen. "Whoever we bring up needs to step up, and we have full confidence that they will."
