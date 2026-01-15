Bills' starting cornerbacks practice WR drills amid injury wave

For the moment, the Buffalo Bills are down to only three wide receivers on their active roster, and they're seemingly leaving no stone unturned.

With the Bills prepping for their January 17 divisional round road game against the Denver Broncos, starting cornerbacks Christian Benford and Tre'Davious White were seen running through pass-catching drills with the wide receivers at Wednesday's practice in Orchard Park.

WROC TV reporter Thad Brown captured about 15 seconds of the men at work on video, subsequently sharing it on X.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) runs the ball for a touchdown after an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The clip begins after wide receiver Curtis Samuel finishes his rep. White takes the next one followed by running back James Cook and Benford.

Tre White and Christian Benford doing... WR drills?



Yep, #Bills are thin... but wouldn't read anything into this.

Likely vets just working on ball skills. pic.twitter.com/7PhPeSpXAa — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) January 14, 2026

Not new for White

Providing legitimate perspective to the situation, Brown noted he "wouldn't read anything into this," and "it's likely vets just working on ball skills."

Appearing on the Up & Adams Show, White confirmed as much.

Tre White clarifies that he's always done WR drills during practice...



BUT it sure sounds like he's ready for some in-game reps if the Bills gave him a shot 🤣@BuffaloBills | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/Q5ngX3yDOF — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 14, 2026

"I do that [WR drills] all the time. I do that all the time," said White with excitement.

White proceeded to compare himself to Percy Harvin in terms of wide receiver skill set.

Depleted WR corps

Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Brandin Cooks are the Bills' lone three active wide receivers. They'll certainly want a fourth, and likely a fifth, available for gameday.

Samuel, who has been designated to return from Injured Reserve, could soon be added to the 53-man roster. Practice squad WRs Mecole Hardman and Kristian Wilkerson are eligible for gameday elevations.

"Obviously, not an ideal situation, but I still trust that room completely," said Bills' quarterback Josh Allen. "Whoever we bring up needs to step up, and we have full confidence that they will."

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) practices before the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

