Ex-NFL team doctor says Josh Allen 'hurt, not injured' as Bills prepare for Broncos

Josh Allen continues to prove that he is the ultimate cyborg.

The Buffalo Bills' quarterback made two first-half trips to the medical tent, with neither involving his already existing right foot injury, but he soldiered on for back-to-back fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 27-24 postseason road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on January 11.

After being cleared by an early concussion check that required a trip to the blue tent, Allen proceeded to bang up his right hand and left knee on Buffalo's second-quarter touchdown drive.

As "Pro Football Doc" Dr. David Chao predicted, Allen showed no effects of injury throughout the second half despite playing with the reckless abandon for his body that has become his M.O.

"Josh Allen is hurt, not injured. He hurt his hand. He hurt his knee. He's been in the tent twice," said Chao on his SIC Score show. "Josh Allen is a Humvee. He gets banged up and he keeps on rolling. Hurt, not injured. Don't see it being an effect on him."

Josh Allen got banged up in the first half: concussion check, a hurt hand, and a knee injury. But he is hurt, not injured, so don't expect his play to be impacted by any of the three. pic.twitter.com/Nb8pdCeJUR — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) January 11, 2026

Chao, who spent 17 years as the San Diego Chargers' team physician, makes a notable distinction between hurt and injured where hurt simply signals a pain tolerance issue as opposed to any significant damage to bones, ligaments or muscles. That's certainly good news for Allen and the Bills, who have a short turnaround for their divisional round game against the No. 1 seed Denver Broncos.

The Bills will visit Denver on Saturday, January 17.

Allen's throwing hand

With right guard O'Cyrus Torrence being driven back into the pocket, Allen's hand inadvertently made contact with the back of the lineman's helmet on his follow-through.

The throw, which came on a 2nd-and-10 play midway through the second quarter, went for 36 yards to Keon Coleman down the sideline, setting up the Bills at the 8-yard line. He did not attempt a pass for the remainder of the drive.

"The hand injury was more to the knuckle of the fourth finger, not part of his grip. He's going to be able to grip, throw and spin the ball," said Chao.

Not expecting it to affect grip pic.twitter.com/LOu5o3dCta — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) January 11, 2026

Allen misfired on his first throw of the Bills' subsequent possession, but went on to finish with an 80.0 completion percentage (28-of-35).

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) passes during the thrid quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allen's left knee

Three snaps after the completion to Coleman, Allen plowed into the end zone from two yards out, getting his knee twisted up in the process. He went to the blue tent after the touchdown for a quick checkup.

"It was more of a precautionary thing. Just got rolled up on and they wanted to take a quick look, but all good," said Allen after the win.

The dual threat QB's rushing ability was not compromised moving forward. Allen carried the ball on the final two plays of the game-winning touchdown drive.

"The knee injury at the goal line was an awkward twist, but don't see that as anything with meniscus or ligament or major. He'll have to keep it loose, but I don't see him exiting the game or really affecting his play much for either injury," said Chao.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), center, is short of the goal line as Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) and safety Antonio Johnson (26) make the stop during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

