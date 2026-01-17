NFL Hall of Famer issues warning to Broncos about Bills QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills have a tough matchup this weekend as they face the No. 1 seed Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round.

Denver is favored at home, but there's one primary reason the Bills shouldn't be counted out, Josh Allen. The reigning NFL MVP is coming off another dominating performance, leading Buffalo to a comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round.

Denver is coming off a week of rest, which hasn't always been a positive. While the time off allows teams to rest up, there's also a risk of being rusty. As NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss said, the Broncos can't afford for that to happen on Saturday, since Allen is "him" and will make them pay.

"This is the same formula that we sit up here and talked about the Jacksonville Jaguars had last week for the Buffalo Bills. And the reason why I said throw your game plan out because I see it similar. Not saying that the Denver Broncos defense and the Jags defense are on the same level. But it's similar. Stop him. Stop the ball from getting to the outside," Moss said.

"That's what I'm hearing right now. But we're talking about the number one-seeded Denver Broncos. The last time we've seen a number one seed team come out flat, and I said this to answer your question, Greeny, they cannot afford to come out flat. The reason why, last year, I'm talking about as hot as anybody in the National Football League right now, Josh Allen is him. Last year, going against your Detroit Lions, there was another hot, phenomenal quarterback coming in that led the Washington Commanders in Jayden Daniels. I see Josh Allen leading his team, coming in the number one seed. Denver Broncos better come out hot."

“Josh Allen is him.” 😤 @RandyMoss on why the Broncos defense cannot afford to come out flat against the Bills 👀 pic.twitter.com/3wzNWMbsDl — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 17, 2026

Josh Allen will need Superman cape on Saturday

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Allen will be asked to shoulder another huge burden this weekend with multiple receivers out due to injury. Gabe Davis and Tyrell Shavers both suffered a torn ACL during the win over the Jags.

That leaves Buffalo with few healthy options, with Khalil Shakir, Brandin Cooks, and Keon Coleman as the primary options. They did activate Curtis Samuel and elevated Mecole Hardman from the practice squad, but the offense will still rely on Allen playing hero ball.

As Moss stated, that's not a problem for No. 17. And Denver better be ready for him.

