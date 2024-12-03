Bo Nix Had a Comical Line About Denver’s Defense Getting Two Pick-Sixes vs. Browns
Defense wins championships. It also wins some downright crazy NFL games. In his first season in the league, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is learning all about how to read coverages, escape pressures and put your feet up when your defense does the work for you.
The Broncos' 41-32 win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football featured one of the most fickle endings to a game this season as Denver’s defense clinched the victory with a pick-six and then another interception on the Browns’ final two drives. The Broncos recorded a pick-six earlier in the game in the second quarter and finished with a total of 12 points on the board.
Nix didn’t record a stellar statline, completing 18 of 35 passes for 294 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions of his own, but he clearly didn’t need to play a perfect game.
The Broncos quarterback gave credit where it was due in his postgame presser.
“It was kind of nice. I'm over there sitting, you know, the benches. You got the heaters over there and I don't even have to move. So it's pretty nice for the offense when they bail us out like that,” Nix said.
Nix added that it was a “complete team win” and was looking forward to resetting during the Broncos’ bye this week.
The Denver rookie quarterback has been enjoying a productive first year in the league so far and arguably did his part in the Broncos’ win on Monday, showcasing his big-play ability with a thrilling 93-yard touchdown to Marvin Mims Jr.