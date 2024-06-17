Brandon Aiyuk Claims 49ers Don't Want Him Back Amid Contract Dispute
Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers are at odds over his future, and the All-Pro receiver made a shocking claim on Monday.
Aiyuk took to his TikTok account and claimed the 49ers told him they didn't want him back. During a video call with Washington Commanders quarterback–and former teammate at Arizona State–Jayden Daniels, Aiyuk said, "They said they don't want me back. I swear."
That does not line up with what San Francisco general manager John Lynch said in March when he claimed the team was "actively talking" with Aiyuk about a contract extension. The 49ers have also denied trade rumors involving the 26-year-old wideout.
Aiyuk is entering the fifth and final season of his rookie contract. He's scheduled to make $14.1 million in 2024 before hitting free agency after the season. The 49ers made him the 25th pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and he has blossomed over the past two seasons. In 2023, he led the 49ers in receptions (75) and receiving yards (1,342) while scoring seven touchdowns. That followed a 2022 campaign in which he had 78 receptions for 1,015 yards and eight scores.
San Francisco has an enviable group of wideouts, with Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Jajuan Jennings leading the way. Adding in All-Pros in tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey gives the 49ers an elite skill position group. That's the kind of talent quarterback Brock Purdy needs around him. Breaking up that group of weapons would be a questionable decision.
Aiyuk and the 49ers still have a long way to go in contract negotiations. The receiver is likely to continue to use a holdout as leverage. He already skipped mandatory minicamp and OTAs and it would be surprising if he entered training camp without a new deal.