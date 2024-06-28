Brandon Aiyuk Drops One-Liner to Let 49ers Know Where He Stands in Contract Talks
One of the biggest storylines heading into NFL training camp this summer is the future of San Francisco 49ers star receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
Aiyuk is entering the 2024 campaign on the final year of his rookie contract and is looking for a long-term extension before the season begins.
The offseason has seen quite the public spat between Aiyuk and the 49ers. While trade rumors fly, Aiyuk has been chiming in throughout the process making it clear that he wants to be paid—and paid big bucks.
Aiyuk addressed the contract talks with San Francisco by dropping quite the one-liner on a recent appearance on the Pivot Podcast.
"If you can't afford a Lamborghini, you can't have one," Aiyuk said.
The 49ers have said multiple times they plan to work something out with Aiyuk, but it's easier said than done. Aiyuk wants a contract that will put him toward the top of the wide receiver market—and the four-year, $140 million contract extension that Justin Jefferson signed with the Minnesota Vikings this summer is likely out of San Francisco's budget unless it makes a major move.
Earlier this month, the San Francisco Chronicle's Mike Silver reported that the 49ers offered Aiyuk roughly $26 milion per year, which would rank eighth among NFL receivers on an annual basis.
"That's a little big frustrating for actual numbers and actual stuff like that to come out, I felt like it was a little big disrespectful," Aiyuk said. "A little big unfair to me. It's a dirty game."
Aiyuk has led the 49ers in receiving the past two years, but the star-studded roster already features six other players making $19 million or more next season. Additionally, quarterback Brock Purdy won't be on a Mr. Irrelevant salary much longer, as he'll likely sign a lucrative contract extension next offseason.
The 49ers are set to break training camp in Santa Clara next month, and Aiyuk appears a candidate to hold out unless the two parties agree to an extension.