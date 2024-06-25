Brandon Aiyuk Posts Cryptic Message After Report of Failed 49ers-Commanders Trade
One day after Brandon Aiyuk met with the San Francisco 49ers about a potential contract extension, the wide receiver stirred up some drama on social media.
There have been rumors of Aiyuk being traded almost all offseason, but the receiver's agent shut down any theories that he requested a trade from the team back in April. 49ers general manager John Lynch also has gone on record saying he never tried to trade Aiyuk away.
Well, a report came out on Monday from ESPN's Adam Schefter stating that the 49ers explored a trade with the Washington Commanders for Aiyuk before the NFL draft. Aiyuk responded to an Instagram post of the report from JPA Football, creating some more controversy.
"But I thought the niners was never tryna trade me?" Aiyuk commented.
There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the 49ers–Aiyuk situation, that's for sure, especially when conflicting reports continue to come out.
Just last week, Aiyuk posted a viral video of him telling his former Arizona State teammate Jayden Daniels that the 49ers don't want him. Various reports afterwards said the 49ers do want him on the team and are trying to make that happen.