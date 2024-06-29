Brandon Aiyuk Predicts He'll Be on Steelers or Commanders If Not With 49ers
Brandon Aiyuk has an idea where he'll be playing next season if he's not with the San Francisco 49ers and the answer may come as a surprise.
Aiyuk and the 49ers are currently going through what could be described as contentious negotiations on a new contract. The All-Pro wideout wants a long-term deal as he enters the fifth and final year on his rookie contract. The 49ers have yet to meet his demands which has led to speculation that he might be traded.
During a Friday appearance on The Pivot with Ryan Clark, Aiyuk was asked what uniform he'd be in during the 2024 season. His answer was eye-opening. Aiyuk said, "If I were to take a guess? Probably a Niner uniform. Probably a Niner uniform. If not a Niner uniform probably a Washington Commander uniform. If not a Washington Commander uniform, probably a Steelers uniform."
The Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers could both use help at wide receiver. Pittsburgh is set to feature a receiving corps led by George Pickens, Van Jefferson and Roman Wilson. It's set to be one of the weakest units in the NFL. With Russell Wilson and Justin Fields battling it out at quarterback, whoever gets the starting nod will need a go-to receiver. Pickens is an extremely talented receiver but Aiyuk would be the team's clear No. 1.
The Commanders have a thin group around rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson are solid, but Curtis Samuel signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason. Aiyuk would represent a major upgrade for the group.
Aiyuk won't come cheap, as a team acquiring him would likely need to surrender significant assets and sign him to a long-term deal. He is incredibly important to what the 49ers do. In 2024 he caught 75 passes for 1,324 yards, with seven touchdowns. It was his second straight 1,000-yard season. But San Francisco has George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, while Jauan Jennings came up big in the postseason and earned a contract extension in May.
The 49ers may not actually trade Aiyuk. But he seems to have a pretty good idea where he'd end up if he is moved.