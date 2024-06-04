Brandon Aiyuk Skipping 49ers Mandatory Minicamp As He Awaits Contract Extension
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was absent at the start of the team's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday morning as he awaits a contract extension.
By skipping the mandatory minicamp, Aiyuk will be fined $104,259 over the next three days, according to NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco. He also missed the voluntary workouts and OTAs with the team earlier this offseason.
Aiyuk's absence comes at the same time his teammate running back Christian McCaffrey agreed to a two-year, $38 million extension.
Aiyuk has made it clear this offseason that he's seeking a higher extension, especially after a career season in 2023. He led the team with 1,342 receiving yards, which was also his career best. The two sides are still negotiating a deal for the receiver.
There were rumors back in April that Aiyuk was seeking a trade, but his agent quickly shut down this rumor before it spread too much.