Brandon Graham Trolled Tom Brady Over Super Bowl Sack Ahead of Eagles-Steelers
Eagles edge rusher Brandon Graham may be out for the season due to injury, but he’s still finding ways to make highlights on the field.
On Sunday ahead of the Eagles’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Graham went down to the field to say hello to the FOX broadcast crew, and got in a nasty burn on Tom Brady in the process.
As Graham casually walked by, he snuck up behind Brady and lightly grabbed at his shoulders, saying “I just wanted to do that one more time!”
“How’re you gonna do me like that?” Brady replied with a smile. “Let me do it to you!” he said, before grabbing at Graham in a fake sack.
Graham’s strip sack of Brady in Super Bowl LII, which helped the Eagles secure their first championship in franchise history, is a moment that is ingrained in the memories of every Philadelphia fan across the world.
It is also, undoubtedly, ingrained in Brady’s mind too.
With Brady retired and Graham sidelined, it might be a while until he’s able to make such an impact play again with the Eagles. No matter what happens, he’s already made the biggest play of his career.