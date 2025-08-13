Breece Hall Is Optimistic About Role in New Jets Offense
Jets star Breece Hall believes that 2025 could be his best season yet.
The former second-round pick out of Iowa State has perhaps fallen short of lofty expectations many put on him coming out of college, but believes his best football is still in front of him.
Hall has shown little effects from the torn ACL that derailed his rookie season in 2022. In the last two seasons, he's been one of the lone bright spots in a Jets offense that has struggled, as he's posted 1,585 yards and 1,359 yards from scrimmage in the last two seasons.
Now, he believes he can bring his receiving ability to the forefront even more under the franchise's new coaching staff.
"I've said this before, when you're one of the better players on the team or being one of the faces of the team, when stuff doesn't go well all the time, you're at the forefront of not the blame, but stuff falls on you a little bit. I guess, unfortunately, I happen to be one of those players. For me, nothing's changed. I'm still the same threat I've always been. ... For me, it's been fun to split out [at receiver] some plays. There have been formations where I've been the single receiver on the side and trying to mess with the defense and see how they adjust to it."
Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand believes that Hall's just scratching the surface of his ability as a receiver.
"It's been fun to see him develop the route tree," Engstrand said. "... Not just in the backfield, but outside the backfield as well, and see if we can find some things that he does out there that can give us some chances to get some explosives."
Hall will certainly be a key cog in the Jets' offense this season, and with an expanding role, the sky's the limit on the production of the 24-year-old heading into the new year.