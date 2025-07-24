SI

Brian Daboll Explains How Giants Will Manage Malik Nabers's Injury in Training Camp

Nabers, a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, has been dealing with a toe injury for years.

Liam McKeone

Malik Nabers has been dealing with a toe injury since college.
Malik Nabers had a great rookie season for the New York Giants after going sixth overall in the 2024 NFL draft despite a carousel of poor quarterback play throughout the year. He's hoping to follow that up with a strong sophomore campaign catching passes from presumed starter Russell Wilson.

First, though, he and the Giants have to make it through training camp— which could feature some load management to cope with Nabers's lingering toe injury.

Nabers has been dealing with the toe injury since his LSU days and sat out the team's offseason programs this summer as a result. On Thursday Brian Daboll was asked how the Giants plan to manage the injury with Nabers suiting up for training camp and he said if they feel like they have to "pull back," New York will pull back.

"We'll see as it goes," Daboll said. "We'll go through practice, see how it feels. If we have to pull back we'll pull back some. Looked pretty good yesterday... He's working through it."

Daboll doesn't sound terribly concerned about the injury. It didn't affect Nabers too much in 2024 as he recorded over 1,000 yards receiving in his rookie campaign and he was a full-go for the first day of camp on Wednesday. But the wideout admitted there's been talk about possibly addressing the injury with surgery at some point, so there is a certain level of severity there.

The Giants and Nabers seem to have a plan either way.

Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

