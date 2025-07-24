Brian Daboll Explains How Giants Will Manage Malik Nabers's Injury in Training Camp
Malik Nabers had a great rookie season for the New York Giants after going sixth overall in the 2024 NFL draft despite a carousel of poor quarterback play throughout the year. He's hoping to follow that up with a strong sophomore campaign catching passes from presumed starter Russell Wilson.
First, though, he and the Giants have to make it through training camp— which could feature some load management to cope with Nabers's lingering toe injury.
Nabers has been dealing with the toe injury since his LSU days and sat out the team's offseason programs this summer as a result. On Thursday Brian Daboll was asked how the Giants plan to manage the injury with Nabers suiting up for training camp and he said if they feel like they have to "pull back," New York will pull back.
"We'll see as it goes," Daboll said. "We'll go through practice, see how it feels. If we have to pull back we'll pull back some. Looked pretty good yesterday... He's working through it."
Daboll doesn't sound terribly concerned about the injury. It didn't affect Nabers too much in 2024 as he recorded over 1,000 yards receiving in his rookie campaign and he was a full-go for the first day of camp on Wednesday. But the wideout admitted there's been talk about possibly addressing the injury with surgery at some point, so there is a certain level of severity there.
The Giants and Nabers seem to have a plan either way.