Brian Daboll Addresses Russell Wilson's Status as Giants Starter Ahead of Camp
The New York Giants completely overhauled the quarterback position this past offseason, signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston while also drafting Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. However, head coach Brian Daboll made it clear months ago that Wilson should be considered the starter of that trio despite the team's significant investment in Dart and Wilson's rocky 2024 season.
On Wednesday the Giants reported for training camp and Daboll was asked about the state of the QB competition entering preseason action. He reiterated that Wilson is the starter.
"These guys will be out here competing but Russ is our starter," Daboll said, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.
On the one hand it's a bit surprising that Wilson is getting handed the keys no questions asked. He missed six games in 2024 due to injury and was mediocre in the 11 games he was on the field for. He averaged 225 yards passing per game and threw 16 touchdowns to five interceptions for the Pittsburgh Steelers before they were summarily eliminated in the wild card round of the playoffs. Wilson is also turning 37 this season so it's safe to assume he isn't a long-term answer for the organization.
On the other hand, the Giants clearly don't want to throw Dart into the fire before he's ready and Wilson has out-played his fellow veteran option in Winston in recent years. Through that lens he is a solid choice as a bridge to the future.
The 2025 season is a big one for the Giants and it seems Wilson will get first crack under center.