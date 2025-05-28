Giants WR Malik Nabers Sidelined From OTAs With Injury
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is present at the team's OTAs, but he won't be participating quite yet. The second-year player is dealing with a toe injury that's keeping him sidelined for now, coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Wednesday.
This isn't a new injury for Nabers. He's been dealing with a toe injury since his college days at LSU, and the Giants just want to make sure the injury doesn't worsen before the 2025 season. It sounds like he'll definitely be ready for the season and will participate at some point this offseason, the team just doesn't want to overdo it.
Nabers missing time is unfortunate for the receiver since the Giants currently have three new quarterbacks on the roster that Nabers has yet to play with: Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and Jaxson Dart. Nabers will still have the opportunity to practice with the quarterbacks during the offseason, including with starting quarterback Wilson.
Nabers had a historic rookie season with the Giants last year. His 109 receptions set a rookie record for the most receptions completed in a single season. He finished the year with 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns.