Brian Daboll Explains Why He Angrily Went Into Medical Tent After Jaxson Dart
There was nothing but pure elation for the New York Giants after the team defeated the division-rival Eagles, snapping an eight-game losing streak against NFC East foes on Thursday night.
But during the game, the Giants rode a bit of an emotional roller coaster, especially during a third quarter drive in which sensational rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart took a hard hit on a sack by Eagles linebacker Patrick Johnson with 2:32 remaining in the third quarter. Dart remained on the turf before he exited the field and headed for the medical tent.
And as Dart, who was being examined for a possible concussion, remained in the tent for what seemed like a painstakingly long time, Giants coach Brian Daboll couldn't take it anymore. He poked his head in the medical tent—NFL coaches are forbidden from entering the blue tent—then was caught by the broadcast cameras snapping at Giants team physician Dr. Scott A. Rodeo.
After the game, Daboll told reporters that he apologized to Rodeo.
"Look, if you’ve ever been on an NFL sideline, there’s a lot of emotions,” Daboll said. "And I certainly am an emotional guy. I apologized directly to our team physician. I just wanted his [Dart’s] ass out there—if he was OK."
Running back Cam Skattebo also poked his head in the injury tent, though he joked after the game that he was "making sure Jaxson wasn't hurting anybody in the injury tent."
After Dart exited the game, backup QB Russell Wilson entered the game and, after a two-yard rush on second down, fired an incomplete pass on third down. Daboll said he was frantically attempting to figure out Dart's status, as he would have utilized a timeout to get the rookie signal-caller back into the game, which at the time was still up in the air with the Giants clinging to a 10-point lead.
"But I wanted the process—Like, we were getting ready to go for it on a potential fourth down," Daboll continued. "I would’ve burned a timeout if he could’ve came out there, so I was asking, ‘How long is it going to take?' So, again, you want your guy out there. Not at risk of anything else. But he came out, ‘I think he’s gonna be good.’
"I’m like, ‘Is he gonna be good or not? I’m gonna call a timeout on fourth down and go for this.’ So, I love our doctors—I apologized. I was in the wrong. But he’s all right. He gave me a hug."
Clearly, Daboll regrets his reaction on the sideline, but it was all out of care for his QB, as well as his competitive nature to win the game against an opponent that has had the Giants' number recently. Ultimately, all ended up being well, as Dart returned to the game and helped lead New York to victory.
The Giants improved to 2-4 after the win.