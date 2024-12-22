Brian Daboll Offered Frank Response When Asked About Giants' Awful Losing Streak
Sunday brought another terrible day of football for the New York Giants, who fell to the Atlanta Falcons, 34-7, to bring their record to 2-13 on the season. The loss also marked the 10th straight defeat for Brian Daboll's squad as the franchise trudges through the final weeks of a historically terrible season.
Daboll had to face the music again after Sunday's poor showing and was asked for his reaction to the Giants hitting double digits with their losing streak. He offered a frank response: that it's just not good enough.
"It's not good enough," Daboll said. "Again, that's my responsibility. You do everything you can do each week. Obviously not good enough. Of course, after every game hurts. It hurts to lose. You put a lot into it. We have two more to finish off and have to put everything into it.
Not much else for the man to say at this point.
The Giants are a bad, bad football team and still have a pair of games left on the schedule. Their next opponent will be the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.