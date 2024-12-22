SI

Brian Daboll Offered Frank Response When Asked About Giants' Awful Losing Streak

Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons marked 10 straight defeats for the Giants.

Sunday brought another terrible day of football for the New York Giants, who fell to the Atlanta Falcons, 34-7, to bring their record to 2-13 on the season. The loss also marked the 10th straight defeat for Brian Daboll's squad as the franchise trudges through the final weeks of a historically terrible season.

Daboll had to face the music again after Sunday's poor showing and was asked for his reaction to the Giants hitting double digits with their losing streak. He offered a frank response: that it's just not good enough.

"It's not good enough," Daboll said. "Again, that's my responsibility. You do everything you can do each week. Obviously not good enough. Of course, after every game hurts. It hurts to lose. You put a lot into it. We have two more to finish off and have to put everything into it.

Not much else for the man to say at this point.

The Giants are a bad, bad football team and still have a pair of games left on the schedule. Their next opponent will be the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

