Cameras Caught Giants Owner John Mara Looking Irritated During Blowout Loss to Falcons
The New York Giants are on the verge of making some embarrassing history, and their owner doesn't seem too thrilled about it.
As New York was being hammered by 31-7 by the Atlanta Falcons, Fox showed a graphic listing the last time the Giants had hit certain ugly milestones, then got a shot of owner John Mara in his suite. As soon as he realized the camera was on him, Mara turned away looking upset.
Video is below.
I'd be frustrated too.
The Giants are set to be 2-13 through Week 16. They haven't had the NFL's worst record since 1966, they haven't been winless at home since 1974, haven't had the first pick in the draft since 1965 and have never gone winless against their division.
All of those awful benchmarks are still in play for the G-Men.
Despite that lack of success, Mara is committed to bringing back head coach Brain Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.