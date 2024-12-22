SI

Cameras Caught Giants Owner John Mara Looking Irritated During Blowout Loss to Falcons

It has not been a fun year for the Giants.

Ryan Phillips

Giants owner John Mara has overseen a 2-13 record in 2024.
Giants owner John Mara has overseen a 2-13 record in 2024. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Giants are on the verge of making some embarrassing history, and their owner doesn't seem too thrilled about it.

As New York was being hammered by 31-7 by the Atlanta Falcons, Fox showed a graphic listing the last time the Giants had hit certain ugly milestones, then got a shot of owner John Mara in his suite. As soon as he realized the camera was on him, Mara turned away looking upset.

Video is below.

I'd be frustrated too.

The Giants are set to be 2-13 through Week 16. They haven't had the NFL's worst record since 1966, they haven't been winless at home since 1974, haven't had the first pick in the draft since 1965 and have never gone winless against their division.

All of those awful benchmarks are still in play for the G-Men.

Despite that lack of success, Mara is committed to bringing back head coach Brain Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL