Giants on Brink of Making Embarrassing History With Another Ugly Loss
Since bringing home their fourth Lombardi trophy with a win over the New England Patriots in 2012, the New York Giants have become one of the bottom of the barrel franchises in the NFL. Since that victory, the Giants have made the playoffs just twice, and failed not won the NFC East once.
Even with Eli Manning at quarterback for eight more seasons after the Super Bowl, the Giants won 10 games or more just once. Over the last 12 seasons, the Giants have finished either third or fourth in their division nine times, and below .500 nine times as well.
Despite a largely dreadful 12 years for an otherwise proud NFL franchise, the 2024 season might go down as their worst season in franchise history, or at least since the 1960s.
At 2-13 following a blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the Giants have lost a franchise record 10 straight games. They are on track to finish with the worst record in the NFL for the first time since before the NFL-AFL merger in 1966, when they went 1-12-1. The year prior was the last time the Giants held the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. If the current standings hold, the Giants will pick first in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Giants have two games remaining, a home game versus the Indianapolis Colts and a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Giants do not beat the Colts, they will have failed to win a home game in a season for the first time in 50 years. If they do not beat the Eagles, they will go winless against their own divisional opponents for the first time in franchise history.
Even if the Giants do not finish as the NFL's worst team or somehow manage to win one of their final two games, the 2024 season will go down as one to forget. After letting Saquon Barkley walk and then sign with a division rival during the offseason and parting ways with former No. 6 overall pick Daniel Jones, the Giants have looked hapless nearly the entire season, succumbing to perhaps their most disastrous season yet.