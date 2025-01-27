Brian Schottenheimer Details ‘Incredible Relationship’ With Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott has a new coach to lead him in 2025 after the Dallas Cowboys hired Brian Schottenheimer on Friday. However, it won't be the first time they've worked together as Schottenheimer has served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator the last two seasons.
It sounds like the coach-player duo has already established a great relationship that they plan to carry on into the upcoming season.
"Iron sharpens iron. Dak and I have an incredible relationship, just like I have an incredible relationship with all these guys," Schottenheimer said during his introductory press conference on Monday.
"Dak and I know how to push each other's buttons, we know how to have a hard conversations. I laugh because I think about training camp last year, a ball got intercepted and we kind of had a thing in place where it was like if you throw an interception, you come out. And so I took Dak out and he's like, 'What?' He pushed back. The competitor in him is special."
Schottenheimer emphasized how their relationship will likely change a bit, though, since he will now be Prescott's head coach instead of just an offensive coordinator.
"There will be tweaks. There's gonna be changes," Schottenheimer said. "But, he's the type of worker that changes an entire organization, and I think he and I see the game of football offensively very, very similar. We'll have tons of communication moving forward on some of the thoughts we wanna do, whether it's tempo or, some of the different things we're trying to do with our play-action passing game, the run game, things like that. He's easy to talk to and love and respect him along with all those guys."
The Cowboys will be looking to reach the playoffs and make a run next season after a disappointing end to 2024.