Brian Schottenheimer Details ‘Incredible Relationship’ With Dak Prescott

Schottenheimer's worked with Prescott the last couple seasons before becoming the Cowboys' head coach.

Madison Williams

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and quarterback Dak Prescott watch training camp.
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and quarterback Dak Prescott watch training camp. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Dak Prescott has a new coach to lead him in 2025 after the Dallas Cowboys hired Brian Schottenheimer on Friday. However, it won't be the first time they've worked together as Schottenheimer has served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator the last two seasons.

It sounds like the coach-player duo has already established a great relationship that they plan to carry on into the upcoming season.

"Iron sharpens iron. Dak and I have an incredible relationship, just like I have an incredible relationship with all these guys," Schottenheimer said during his introductory press conference on Monday.

"Dak and I know how to push each other's buttons, we know how to have a hard conversations. I laugh because I think about training camp last year, a ball got intercepted and we kind of had a thing in place where it was like if you throw an interception, you come out. And so I took Dak out and he's like, 'What?' He pushed back. The competitor in him is special."

Schottenheimer emphasized how their relationship will likely change a bit, though, since he will now be Prescott's head coach instead of just an offensive coordinator.

"There will be tweaks. There's gonna be changes," Schottenheimer said. "But, he's the type of worker that changes an entire organization, and I think he and I see the game of football offensively very, very similar. We'll have tons of communication moving forward on some of the thoughts we wanna do, whether it's tempo or, some of the different things we're trying to do with our play-action passing game, the run game, things like that. He's easy to talk to and love and respect him along with all those guys."

The Cowboys will be looking to reach the playoffs and make a run next season after a disappointing end to 2024.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

