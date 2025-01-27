Cowboys Trolled by Fans for Air-Quoting Their Very Real NFC Championship ‘Drought’
The Dallas Cowboys haven’t played in the NFC championship game since the 1995 season…but do Jerry and Stephen Jones know that?
Cowboys reporters were seriously concerned during the team’s introductory press conference for head coach Brian Schottenheimer when owner Jerry Jones went on a mostly incoherent and rambling tangent about the surprising hire. Jones appeared to brag about how “risky” hiring Schottenheimer was while also trying to convey to fans that this year would finally be the year.
Then, Jones’s son, Stephen, who serves as the Cowboys’ executive vice president, seemed to downplay the current state of the franchise by gaslighting fans into thinking they weren’t actually in an NFC championship drought.
“Obviously we're also evaluating where it didn't go right in terms of, you know, this drought that... (air quotes).... people say we're in in terms of a championship game or a Super Bowl,” Jones said.
When probed further about the alleged 29-year drought, Jones said, “I'm not saying this to say we're happy with that, but I think over the past 15 years, we're the sixth-winningest team in this league. But we're not getting the (ultimate) job done."
Fans had a field day with Jones’s use of air quotes: