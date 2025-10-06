SI

Brian Schottenheimer Had Corny Line for Rico Dowdle After RB's 'Buckle Up' Comment

Brigid Kennedy

Schottenheimer said he is nonetheless excited to see Dowdle this weekend.
Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer really leaned into the pun on Monday as he responded to comments made by ex-Dallas running back Rico Dowdle.

Speaking after his monstrous 206-yard performance on Sunday afternoon, Dowdle issued a cheeky warning for his former team, whom the Panthers will play in Week 6.

"They got to buckle up," Dowdle said. "I think they know for sure. They didn't keep me there for five years for no reason."

Well, clearly the Cowboys heard him loud and clear, as evidenced by Schottenheimer's funny (and also corny) line in response:

"We're gonna bring our seatbelts, Rico," Schotty told reporters, in a laugh-garnering moment. "We'll buckle up. I can't wait to see him, though."

Watch that below starting around 24:22:

Dowdle signed with the Panthers over the offseason after Dallas let him walk in free agency. Sunday's game was his biggest outing of the season so far, with RB1 Chuba Hubbard sidelined with injury.

We'll see if he can replicate that success this coming weekend, and whether the "buckle up" warning for his Dallas revenge game rings true.

