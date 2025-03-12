Panthers to Sign Former Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle
Carolina is poaching Dallas' starting running back.
The Carolina Panthers are signing former Dallas Cowboys starting running back Rico Dowdle to a one-year deal, according to a report from Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer.
The one-year deal for Dowdle is worth up to $6.25 million according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.
The 26-year-old Dowdle rushed the ball 235 times for 1,079 yards and two scores last season. It was the first 1,000-plus yard rushing season of his four-year career.
Dowdle is expected to replace Miles Sanders as the lead back in Carolina's backfield alongside Chuba Hubbard, after Sanders was released by the Panthers earlier this week in a cap-clearing move.
