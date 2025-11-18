Brian Schottenheimer Makes Thoughts Clear on a George Pickens Cowboys Extension
One of the most popular discussions surrounding the Cowboys offense is whether the team will decide to extend receiver George Pickens, who is playing on the last year of the deal he signed with the Steelers before being traded to Dallas this offseason.
Pickens has proven to be a great target for quarterback Dak Prescott. Through 10 games, Pickens leads the Cowboys with 908 yards and seven touchdowns.
So, would coach Brian Schottenheimer like Pickens to remain in Dallas? It was a simple answer for him: Yes.
“Sign me up,” Schottenheimer said during his Tuesday press conference. “... I’m very in favor of George having a long term future with us in Dallas.”
The coach specifically talked about the great relationship Pickens and his fellow receiver CeeDee Lamb have, and how special it is to call plays for the two wide receivers. Schottenheimer seems to want both receivers in Dallas long term.
“I love the firepower that they give us. ... I pinch myself at times [calling plays].”
The Cowboys’ receiving duo, who have playfully nicknamed themselves Mario and Luigi, has definitely made their mark in Dallas. Lamb has previously sounded pretty positive about Pickens getting the money he deserves to stay with the team past just this season. We’ll see what Jerry Jones and the Cowboys decide to do, but it helps to have your coach and your star receiver’s seal of approval.