Brian Scottenheimer Claps Back at Colin Cowherd for Berating His Backwards Visor
Brian Scottenheimer has clapped back at Colin Cowherd after the radio host berated him for wearing a backwards visor at a press conference on Monday.
Cowherd, the host of FS1's The Herd, has long been known for—among many other interesting takes—taking offense to those in sports leadership positions not donning their hats in the forward position. When Schottenheimer dared to spin his cap 180° ahead of Cowboys practice earlier this week, he was added to a running list of Baker Mayfield, Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford, JJ Redick, and others who have drawn Cowherd's ire.
Ahead of his presser on Tuesday, Scottenheimer again showed up with his visor on backwards, but quickly turned it and called Cowherd out before taking questions:
"Ope, sorry Colin. Let me turn my hat around," he said before cracking a smile and putting it back to its original position.
You can watch Schottenheimer's full press conference here—with his nod to Cowherd coming right off the bat:
Now that he's turned his hat around, Schotty's next step is to turn the vibes around in Dallas. Amid a very public contract dispute with Micah Parsons, the Cowboys are set to open up the 2025 preseason on Saturday night against the Los Angeles Rams.