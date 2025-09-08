Brock Bowers Injury Update: Raiders TE Gives Promising News Regarding Knee Injury
Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers scared fans when he left Sunday's contest early with a knee injury and then didn't return back to the field.
However, Las Vegas fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Bowers himself shared an update on his injury, expressing that he's doing better, and that there aren't any real concerns moving forward.
"I'm feeling better, just kept me out for concerns and stuff," Bowers said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "Feel good, we have an extra day coming up this week, so I'll try to get back out there."
The Raiders don't play again until next Monday night when they face the Chargers at home. This gives Bowers that extra day to recover from the knee pain, and hopefully he'll be back on the field in a week's time.
Before exiting Sunday's game, which the Raiders won 20-13 over the Patriots, Bowers was leading the team with 103 yards on five receptions.