Brock Bowers Makes NFL History With Another Huge Game for Raiders

The Las Vegas tight end now has 87 catches on his rookie season.

Mike Kadlick

Bowers now holds the record for most receptions by a rookie tight end in NFL history.
Despite the Raiders' losing another uninspiring game on Sunday afternoon and falling to 2-11, their rookie tight end set some pretty impressive NFL history.

Brock Bowers—who Las Vegas drafted with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft—set the NFL's all-time record for most receptions by a rookie in a single season.

His 87 catches surpassed Detroit's Sam LaPorta's record of 86 set in 2023. Bowers impressively reset the mark in just 13 games.

The 21-year-old hauled in three catches for 49 yards in the Raiders 28-13 loss to the Buccaneers.

Bowers not only accomplished this impressive feat on Sunday, but his 87 catches now lead the entire NFL in 2024. He's also tallied 884 yards and four touchdowns in his first season with Las Vegas.

"It's cool," Bowers said after the game upon breaking the record. "It'd be cooler with more wins."

The 2-11 Raiders return home next Monady night for a matchup against the 6-7 Atlanta Falcons.

