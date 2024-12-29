Brock Bowers Makes NFL History Once Again, Sets All-Time Rookie Receptions Record
Brock Bowers is putting together one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history.
In the Raiders' Week 17 contest against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the tight end broke the NFL's all-time record for most receptions by a rookie in a single season. Bowers passed Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua for the honor, who logged 105 catches in 2023.
On the year so far, Bowers has hauled in 107 catches for 1,131 yards and four touchdowns.
Las Vegas selected Bowers with the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NFL draft—and he's been dominant ever since. Not only is the 22-year-old the league's all-time rookie receptions leader, but he also broke Mike Ditka's 69-year-old record for most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history.
Despite Bowers being fabulous on the 2024-25 campaign—his Raiders team hasn't been as they sit at 3-12 on the season. The good news for the tight end? Minority owner Tom Brady is expected to have a "huge voice" when it comes to picking the organization's next quarterback.