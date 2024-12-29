Brock Bowers Breaks Mike Ditka's 63-Year-Old NFL Record in Raiders' Week 17 Game
Another week, another record for Brock Bowers.
On a 14-yard reception in the first half of the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 17 game vs. the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the tight end broke the NFL's all-time record for most receiving yards by a rookie tight end.
The previous record holder was former Bears tight end Mike Ditka, who tallied 1,076 receiving yards in 1961. He held the honor for 63 years.
Now? It's Bowers's record.
The 22-year-old in just the third tight end in NFL history (Ditka, Kyle Pitts) to tally over 1,000 yards in a rookie season, and is the first to tally over 1,100.
Bowers set another NFL record earlier this month vs. the Chiefs, breaking the NFL's all-time record for most receptions by a rookie tight end in a single season—set by Detroit tight end Sam LaPorta in 2023. On the season at time of writing, Bowers has tallied 105 receptions for 1,105 yards and four touchdowns.
He's just one reception away from breaking Puka Nacua's NFL record for most receptions by a rookie (wide receivers, running backs included) in a single season. Stay tuned.