Pete Carroll Provides Injury Updates on Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers
The Raiders got the positive injury news that they desperately needed on Monday after a 31-0 blowout loss to the Chiefs.
Pete Carroll told reporters on Monday that Las Vegas expects tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to both return in Week 9 against the Jaguars when the Raiders come off of their bye week. This week will give these two players the extra rest and recovery they need to return to the field.
Bowers has missed the last three games after he suffered a PCL injury in his knee. He was reported to not want to rest while dealing with knee injuries this season, but the Raiders ultimately decided to sit him out until he was healthy again. He will end up missing a total of four weeks.
Meyers just missed Week 7 as he deals with knee and toe injuries. Through six games, Meyers notched 329 yards and zero touchdowns.
The Raiders should also have Maxx Crosby in the starting lineup in Week 9 even though he left this past Sunday's contest early with a knee injury. Crosby leaving the game was seen more as a precautionary measure.