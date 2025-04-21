Brock Purdy, 49ers Making 'Some Progress' Toward Lucrative Multi-Year Extension
Entering the offseason, the biggest to-do for the San Francisco 49ers was figuring out a long-term extension for young quarterback Brock Purdy, who still has a year left on his rookie deal. Both sides have expressed interest in getting it done, and it seems the angle is keeping Purdy in the Bay for the foreseeable future...but an agreement has yet to be reached, almost three months after the Super Bowl.
Per Michael Silver of The Athletic, however, the team and Purdy's camp may be inching closer to a deal, and Purdy will likely be paid handsomely if so.
"There has been some progress toward a multi-year extension for Purdy that will likely pay him more than $50 million a year," Silver posted online on Monday. "The question is, how much progress?"
The 49ers will be starting Phase One of voluntary offseason activities on Tuesday, and Silver speculates that if Purdy shows up rather than sitting out, which is often a player tactic during these negotiations, "it's a sign that he and his agent believe they are very close to striking a deal."
But "if he doesn’t, that probably indicates that some significant obstacles remain. As of now, no decision has been made."
So while there is still no official news, it seems as though we could be getting word of something here soon. If the team pays Purdy at, not over, $50 million annually, the contract would rank 11th in the NFL.
To the front office's credit, you can appreciate why it's taking so long. Purdy made around just $1.8 million last season, meaning the Niners have been able to roster build and compensate other positions without devoting a huge chunk of cash to QB, as is usually the case. Now, however, Purdy needs to get his bag—and the team has to do what it needs to make that room.