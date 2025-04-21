SI

49ers, All-Pro TE George Kittle Remain 'Far Apart' on New Contract, NFL Insider Says

Kittle is entering the final year of a five-year, $75 million deal.

Liam McKeone

Kittle has been an All-Pro in five of the last seven seasons / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Brock Purdy's is not the only contract situation worth watching in the Bay Area this offseason.

On Monday, NFL insider Michael Silver reported for The Athletic that the San Francisco 49ers were "far apart" on talks for a new contract with star tight end George Kittle. Kittle, named a second-team All-Pro in 2024, is about to enter the final year of a five-year extension worth $75 million.

Kittle is annually one of the top tight ends in the NFL; he's been named a first- or second-team All-Pro in five of the last seven seasons. Last year he recorded 78 catches for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns in what was otherwise a down year for the team as a whole. Few TEs in the league are as reliable in both the pass and run game as Kittle, and he is instrumental to Kyle Shanahan's offense in San Fran.

It seems Kittle would like to be recognized as such financially. But the 49ers are in the midst of negotiating a huge new deal with Purdy and shipped off veteran wideout Deebo Samuel partly as a cost-cutting measure. San Francisco doesn't have a lot of cap space to work with, in other words, and the team is coming off a big letdown of a 2024 campaign, finishing 6-11.

There's plenty of time to get something done before training camp, but the Kittle situation will be monitored going forward.

