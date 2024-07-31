Brock Purdy Deflates Overreactions to Training Camp Interceptions With One Quote
The first few weeks of NFL training camp can be rough on a quarterback.
Especially in today's day and age of social media aggregators looking to make a profit from reposts, highlights and lowlights from training camp go viral each day, causing overreactions from pundits and fans alike. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy found himself on the wrong end of those conversations Tuesday when he threw four interceptions in his final five throws during practice in Santa Clara, Calif.
Purdy diffused all concern regarding his uncharacteristic interceptions by explaining his mindset in training camp.
"Right now is the time for us to go out and ... experiment," Purdy said Wednesday on KNBR. "Can I fit it in this window on this hitch? Can I look off Fred [Warner] or [Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles] or De'Vondre [Campbell] in a certain way and then make that throw backside?
"You gotta try it out. In a game during the season it comes down to protecting the ball every snap, every play, so you can’t necessarily try those things out, but right now we can. My mindset right now is to protect the ball, but let’s be aggressive, let’s try this out, let’s figure it out."
Purdy was incredibly efficient last season—his first full year as the 49ers' starting quarterback. In 16 games, Purdy threw for 4,280 yards with 31 touchdowns and 11 picks, adding up to a league-best 113.0 passer rating.
His 11 interceptions were the 10th-most in the NFL—clearly not a cause for concern heading into the '24 campaign. And that still stands after his four interceptions to close out Tuesday's practice.
"There’s a time and a place where I’m like, 'Hey, you know what, this is practice and I’m gonna drop back and try this out,'" Purdy said. "And then you figure out if it can be a part of your game or not for the season."
Whatever Purdy tried Tuesday at practice probably didn't make the cut of what he'll be willing to attempt in a game this season. Purdy and the 49ers will open their three-game preseason slate Aug. 10 with a matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.