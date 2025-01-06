Brock Purdy Shares Initial Thoughts On Potential Contract Extension With 49ers
Brock Purdy enters the offseason heading into the final year of his rookie contract, and is expected to negotiate a new deal with the San Francisco 49ers over the offseason. Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported in early December that the 49ers are "firmly committed" to Purdy as their future quarterback, and plan to work on an extension with him.
As 49ers players cleared out their lockers in Monday following the regular season finale, Purdy addressed his upcoming extension, noting he wants to keep the negotiations drama-free.
“With the timing of getting something done, obviously I want to get it done, if it’s an opportunity to get it done quick, that would be great," Purdy told the media on Monday. "… For me at the end of the day, I want to win. I want to win for this organization, and everybody here. I’m not the kind of guy that wants any drama associated with anything.”
Though Purdy remains uncertain of what exactly negotiations will look like, he did express with certainty that he wants to remain in San Francisco.
"We'll see when we actually sit down and starting negotiating and talk," Purdy said. "More than everything, I want to be able to be here for my guys in the locker room. I want to be in San Francisco and play my football career here. I love it here and I want to do whatever it takes to be here.
"I know that I'm the guy for this organization and I can do what it takes to help lead us to where we want to go. I'm confident in that."
The primary questions will be what the 49ers are willing to pay Purdy, and how much he wants to earn. Purdy was inconsistent during the 2024 campaign, and the team finished just 6–11, which could reduce his leverage in negotiations. At his best, he's been an effective leader of a high-powered 49ers offense that won an NFC Championship last season. When he's not playing up to his potential, however, he's been part of a 49ers team that squandered leads late in games and failed to live up to their talent.
The five highest-paid quarterbacks all make at least $53 million per year, with Dak Prescott topping the list at $60 million per year, but only one of those five made the playoffs this season. Much of the 49ers' success has come because they've been able to pay for a talented supporting cast, but it won't be easy to pay Purdy and balance those contracts going forward.