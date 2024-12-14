Report: 49ers Have Decided on Brock Purdy's Future As Franchise QB
No amount of players-only meetings or cold glasses of Pedialyte can cure the San Francisco 49ers' Super Bowl hangover this season.
It's been a rough go of it for coach Kyle Shanahan and company, as San Francisco currently sits in last place in the NFC West after an ugly 12–6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, a game in which 49ers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell literally quit and walked off the field in the third quarter.
San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy had one of the worst performances of his career in the rainy conditions at Levi's Stadium, registering his third-worst passer rating (45.4) ever while throwing for just 142 yards and one interceptions. It was the type of ugly game that put into question Purdy's future as the 49ers' franchise quarterback—or at the very least, raised concerns over the value of his next contract.
Purdy, on the third year of his rookie deal, is set for a big contract extension this offseason. And despite murmurings about his value, the 49ers reportedly plan on paying Purdy this offseason.
"The team is sticking to its plan," The Athletic's Diana Russini wrote Saturday in her weekly column. "They’re firmly committed to Purdy as their long-term quarterback. I’ve been told the 49ers are still planning to negotiate a multiyear contract extension with Purdy this offseason, backing up the message they’ve consistently sent: 'Purdy is our quarterback.'"
Per Spotrac, Purdy currently has a market value of a four-year deal worth $240.5 million, or an average of $60.1 million per season. That would make him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL on an annual basis, just edging Dallas Cowboys signal-caller Dak Prescott, who earns $60 million per year.
In 13 games this season, Purdy has thrown for 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, adding up to a 94.3 passer rating. It's a far mark from his league-high 113.0 passer rating last season, but the 49ers still believe "Mr. Relevant" is still the answer under center.
Russini also reported that the 49ers won't relieve Shanahan of his duties despite the franchise's unexpected down year.