Brock Purdy: Kyle Shanahan Gives Positive Status Update Amid Injury

The 49ers quarterback will seemingly be back sooner rather than later.

Patrick Andres

Brock Purdy's health has dominated conversation in the Bay Area of late.
/ Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The first-place 49ers may soon have their leader back in the saddle.

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy is progressing well in his recovery from a toe injury and should return to the field Sunday against the Jaguars, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told KNBR-AM in San Francisco Thursday.

"I think (the toe) is feeling better each day and if that continues he should be good on Sunday," Shanahan said via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

This is assuredly a welcome development for the 49ers, who started baclup quarterback Mac Jones the past two weeks. Last week against the Cardinals, Jones completed 27 of 41 passes for 284 yards, throwing a touchdown and a pick as he piloted San Francisco to a 16–15 victory.

Purdy has started just one game this season; he completed 26 of 35 passes for two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 17–13 win over the Seahawks on Sept. 7.

Published
