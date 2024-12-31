SI

Brock Purdy Leaves Game With Concerning Elbow Injury Late in Loss to Lions

Ryan Phillips

Purdy left the 49ers' Week 17 loss to the Lions early with an injury.
Purdy left the 49ers' Week 17 loss to the Lions early with an injury. / Via ESPn
In this story:

Things keep getting worse for the San Francisco 49ers.

On Monday night during a spirited back-and-forth battle with the Detroit Lions, the 49ers suffered yet another key injury. And this was a big one.

With less than two minutes left in the game and San Francisco trailing 40-28, quarterback Brock Purdy was sacked by Lions safety Brian Branch and landed hard on his throwing arm. He was immediately pulled from the game in favor of backup Josh Dobbs.

Soon after, Purdy could be seen attempting to throw on the sideline and looked frustrated. He appeared to be having an issue gripping the ball. It was immediately clear he wouldn't be returning to the game.

That does not look good.

Dobbs led the 49ers to a touchdown to cut Detroit's lead to 40-34, but the ensuing onside kick failed and the Lions ran the clock out.

Purdy threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns against the Lions but also had two interceptions that helped the Lions take control of the game.

The 25-year-old quarterback is heading into a vitally important offseason as Purdy is eligible for a contract extension. Here's hoping the injury isn't serious.

UPDATE: San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan says Purdy injured his elbow and is dealing with a nerve issue.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL