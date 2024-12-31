Brock Purdy Leaves Game With Concerning Elbow Injury Late in Loss to Lions
Things keep getting worse for the San Francisco 49ers.
On Monday night during a spirited back-and-forth battle with the Detroit Lions, the 49ers suffered yet another key injury. And this was a big one.
With less than two minutes left in the game and San Francisco trailing 40-28, quarterback Brock Purdy was sacked by Lions safety Brian Branch and landed hard on his throwing arm. He was immediately pulled from the game in favor of backup Josh Dobbs.
Soon after, Purdy could be seen attempting to throw on the sideline and looked frustrated. He appeared to be having an issue gripping the ball. It was immediately clear he wouldn't be returning to the game.
That does not look good.
Dobbs led the 49ers to a touchdown to cut Detroit's lead to 40-34, but the ensuing onside kick failed and the Lions ran the clock out.
Purdy threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns against the Lions but also had two interceptions that helped the Lions take control of the game.
The 25-year-old quarterback is heading into a vitally important offseason as Purdy is eligible for a contract extension. Here's hoping the injury isn't serious.
UPDATE: San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan says Purdy injured his elbow and is dealing with a nerve issue.