Brock Purdy, Skylar Thompson Sit Alone in Unique QB Group After Latest NFL Cuts
With the New England Patriots cutting quarterback Bailey Zappe on Tuesday, there are only two quarterbacks from the 2022 NFL Draft class who remain on the team they were drafted by.
There were nine quarterbacks drafted in 2022, and all but two didn't last longer than two seasons with their respective teams, The Athletic's Dane Brugler pointed out. Brock Purdy, who was the last pick in the draft, is still with the San Francisco 49ers and Skyler Thompson, who was near the end of the draft, is still with the Miami Dolphins. They were the last two quarterbacks drafted that year, but they have had the most success on their original teams.
Desmond Ridder, who was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons that year, also made news on Tuesday when he was waived by the Arizona Cardinals after he was traded there this offseason.
As for the rest of the quarterbacks from the 2022 draft class, they've all been traded or cut before the Tuesday deadline. As for the quarterbacks traded, the only first round quarterback that year, Kenny Pickett, was traded by the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Philadelphia Eagles before the 2024 season. Malik Willis was just picked up by the Green Bay Packers in a trade with the Tennessee Titans for him on Monday. Sam Howell was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in the offseason after starting for the Washington Commanders last year.
There's a few quarterbacks from the 2022 class who aren't on rosters yet for the upcoming season. Matt Corral was cut by the Minnesota Vikings, which was his third team since being drafted, and Chris Oladokun isn't on a roster after being with the Kansas City Chiefs last season.