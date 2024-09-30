Brock Purdy Found TV Camera to Deliver Wholesome Message to His Mom in 49ers' Win
Just about everything was going the way of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon, so much so that quarterback Brock Purdy had a moment to personally address those watching the Fox Sports broadcast at home.
In the middle of the 49ers' 30–13 win over the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium, Purdy walked over to a Fox Sports camera on the field and broke the fourth wall.
"Hi Mom," said Purdy with a big smile on his face.
Purdy's mom, Carrie Purdy, was watching on television alongside a big group of family and friends. Shortly after the game ended, the Purdy family lined up to take a photo together with that clip of the 49ers star quarterback smiling in the background on television.
Purdy had plenty to smile about Sunday, as he threw for 288 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 15-of-27 passing to help the 49ers get back to .500.
Purdy, who has logged a 104.9 passer rating through four games this season, will return to the field in Week 5 to host the Arizona Cardinals at home in Santa Clara, Calif.