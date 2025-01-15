Broncos Owner Lays Out Uniform Combo He Doesn't Want Team to Wear Moving Forward
The Denver Broncos launched a new era in 2024—both at quarterback in rookie phenom Bo Nix and in the locker room with a new set of uniforms.
The "Mile High Collection," officially released last April, was the organization's first set of new jerseys since 1997. In his season-ending press conference Wednesday, Broncos owner Rob Walton laid out the one set of uniforms that he doesn't want Denver to wear moving forward: Blue socks, orange pants and a blue jersey on top.
"The core uniform I thought looked great. There was one combination that I wasn't crazy about, which was the blue socks, orange pants, blue shirt," Walton said. "Maybe we won't do that one again. But I think (the jerseys) showed really well."
An interesting note, however: The Broncos never wore the blue-orange-blue combination in the 2024 season. They wore their white jerseys in 13 games—including the preseason and playoffs—and an orange jersey seven times. Denver donned a blue jersey just once all season in its 41–32 win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football in Week 13—but it was accompanied by a white helmet, blue pants and blue socks.
Perhaps the Broncos would've worn the blue-orange-blue combination that week if the Browns weren't planning on wearing orange pants themselves on the road.
Denver also rocked its beloved throwback jerseys twice this year—in a 34–18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 and a 38–0 Week 18 shutout of the shorthanded Kansas City Chiefs. Walton took note of the overwhelming positive feedback he received about the throwback threads.
"We wore 13 different combinations this year, including the throwbacks," Walton said. "I think unanimously everybody loved the throwbacks."