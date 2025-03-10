Broncos Signing Former 49ers All-Pro Safety Talanoa Hufanga
The Denver Broncos are signing former San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga, according to reports. Denver is in agreement with Hufanga on a three-year deal worth $45 million that includes $20 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
Hufanga was part of a 49ers team that advanced to three NFC championship games and a Super Bowl. The former fifth-round pick out of USC emerged as a star for the San Francisco defense in 2022 when he recorded two sacks, two forced fumbles, and four interceptions to become a first-team All-Pro.
Since that 2022 campaign, Hufanga has dealt with injuries—primarily a torn ACL in 2023—which have limited him to seventeen total games over the last two seasons.
Now, Hufanga joins a rising Broncos team that featured a top-10 defense in 2024 and advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The physical safety will add to a secondary already featuring the Defensive Player of the Year in cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Hufanga is the biggest addition the Broncos have made a handshake agreement with so far as the NFL's legal tampering window opened up Monday.
Meanwhile, the 49ers will likely roll forward with Malik Mustapha and Ji'Ayir Brown are their primary safeties.