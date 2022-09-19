Broncos Awaiting Injury Test Results on Jeudy, Surtain

The Denver Broncos eked a 16-9 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday but did not emerge from their 2022 home opener unscathed.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed in his post-game press conference that wide receiver Jerry Jeudy suffered a ribs injury and cornerback Patrick Surtain II a shoulder ailment against the Texans. Both players are undergoing further testing.

“We’ll find out more tomorrow," said Hackett.

Jeudy, who missed six games last season due to a high-ankle sprain, went down in the first quarter of Denver's Week 2 win. He was initially questionable to return before being ruled out with a reported shoulder issue.

As for his ribs ...

A combination of Tyrie Cleveland (two receptions, 28 yards), Montrell Washington (0/0), and Kendall Hinton (1/20) helped fill the void left by Jeudy, who made one catch for 11 yards prior to departing. It was another blow to a diminished WR corps already lacking starters Tim Patrick (torn ACL) and KJ Hamler (inactive).

Surtain also exited the contest in the first half, holding his shoulder while leaving the field. The Broncos' CB1 was examined by medical staff on the sideline, after which he headed to the locker room and was downgraded to out.

Sans Surtain and star safety Justin Simmons (IR), Denver's secondary limited Houston quarterback Davis Mills to 170 scoreless passing yards and a meager 50% completion percentage. This was due partly to Surtain's replacement, rookie CB Damarri Mathis, who more than held his own in coverage, finishing with five solo tackles and a pass deflection.

