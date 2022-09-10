The Denver Broncos are quite healthy, in the grand scheme of things. One should expect that, considering that the Broncos are yet to debut in 2022.

However, no team is ever perfectly healthy. While it could always be worse, the Broncos unveiled their final injury report for Week 1's tilt at the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, and one key starter has been listed as doubtful.

Doubtful

Josey Jewell | LB: Calf

Questionable

Randy Gregory | OLB: Shoulder/knee

KJ Hamler | WR: Knee/hip

Billy Turner | OL: Knee

Full

Jonas Griffith | LB: Elbow

When Friday's practice rolled around, Jewell was conspicuously absent from the on-field proceedings and did not participate on Saturday either.

Meanwhile, Jewell's starting partner at linebacker was a full participant in each day of practice. Griffith's rapid recovery from a dislocated elbow suffered in preseason Game 1 is nearly complete.

Jewell's sudden appearance on the injury report with a calf is concerning, but his 'doubtful' designation doesn't necessarily guarantee that he won't play in Seattle. Don't count on it, though.

The Broncos might have to chop wood without their top linebacker and field general. If Jewell can't go, the Broncos will turn to Alex Singleton or Justin Strnad to bridge the gap.

Singleton is an NFL veteran with a bone or two to pick with the Seahawks, so he could play inspired football as the next linebacker into the breach. Strnad has looked solid this summer, but he's coming off a second year in which he failed miserably when the Broncos called on him to start in the wake of Jewell's season-ending torn pectoral muscle.

Sadly, Jewell is increasingly becoming known as injury prone. The Broncos re-signed him this past offseason on a two-year deal that was front-loaded.

If Jewell struggles to stay on the field in Year 1 of that new deal, it would make the likelihood of him sticking around for Year 2 much slimmer.

The Seahawks also unveiled their final Week 1 injury report.

Out

Tyler Ott | LS: Shoulder

Alton Robinson | LB: Knee

Doubtful

Artie Burns | CB: Groin

Questionable

Kenneth Walker III: RB: Hernia

Damien Lewis | OG: Knee/ankle

