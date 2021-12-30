Report: Rumored Broncos HC Target Makes Final Decision on Job

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, speculated as a candidate to replace Vic Fangio in Denver, will not interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars' head-coaching vacancy, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

Just earlier this week, Schefter reported, Jacksonville put in interview requests for two Cowboys staffers — Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Casting a wide net to replace Urban Meyer, the team also aims to speak with several bright-minded NFL assistants, including Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich and DC Todd Bowles and Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett, as well as former head coaches Doug Pederson and Jim Caldwell, per media reports.

But Quinn, whose star is burning white-hot in Dallas, recently told local media that he's "having a blast being right here," seemingly more consumed with the 11-4 Cowboys' impending playoff run than outside coaching opportunities.

“I wasn’t coming here to look what my next job would be. I wanted to come in here, have a blast and hopefully kick ass," Quinn said on Monday, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. "If (head coaching opportunities) come, I’ll be ready for them…But I’m having a blast being right here with this crew and going for it.”

The magnetic Quinn, known for his player-friendly persona, is enjoying a tremendously successful first season with the Cowboys, whose defense leads the league in takeaways, buoyed by Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs and Defensive Player of the Year candidate, rookie linebacker Micah Parsons.

Quinn previously served as the Atlanta Falcons head coach from 2015-2020, compiling a 46-44 career record that featured a trip to Super Bowl LI.

The Broncos have yet to express public interest in the 51-year-old and won't until it decides whether to retain Fangio, whose contract expires following the 2022 campaign. A resolution should come no later than Jan. 10, after which the organization may wish to interview Quinn — provided he's still available.

