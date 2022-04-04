Report: Broncos Have 'Extensive' Interest in Dual-Threat QB

Skip to main content

Report: Broncos Held 'Extensive' Pre-Draft Visit with Miami QB D’Eriq King

King is projected to go undrafted later this month.

The Denver Broncos are among multiple teams to express interest in Miami Hurricanes quarterback D'Eriq King ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pro Football Network insider Aaron Wilson reports the Broncos "talked extensively" with King following his March 30 Pro Day workout. The 5-foot-9, 196-pound prospect also has drawn the intrigue of Baltimore, New England, Houston, Buffalo, Dallas, and Seattle, according to Wilson.

"Most NFL teams are working out King as a quarterback while also intrigued by his versatility as a slot receiver and as a red-zone threat," he noted.

Indeed, King began his collegiate career in 2016 as a wide receiver for the Houston Cougars, recording 228 yards and one touchdown on 29 catches during his freshman campaign. The Texas native split time under center in 2017, finishing with 90-of-139 completions (64.7%) for 1,260 passing yards, seven TDs, and two interceptions. He added 379 rushing yards and eight TDs, and 29 receptions for 264 yards and two scores.

In 2018, King set personal QB bests — 2,982 air yards and 36 TDs — before suffering a torn meniscus. He appeared in only four games the next year, redshirting the remainder.

In 2020, King, 24, transferred to Miami and earned honorable mention All-ACC honors after totaling 3,240 all-purpose yards and 27 TDs (23 passing, four rushing). A shoulder injury limited his 2021 season to three appearances.

"King simply falls too far below the quarterback threshold considering his level of play wasn't good enough to create an exception for his size," NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. "He hasn't played receiver since 2017 but appeared to be more than capable at the position when asked to play it. He's well-built for a role as a slot but needs to train for better short-area quickness and route running. His ability to run RPO and zone-read packages could be enticing for teams looking to create as many options as possible for their offense."

The Broncos currently have three signal-callers on their 90-man offseason roster: Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien, and Josh Johnson. If King becomes the fourth, potentially as an undrafted free agent, he would push Johnson or, more likely, assume a hybrid role la Kendall Hinton.

